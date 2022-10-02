1 dead after four-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai, rescue op on: Report

Rescue operations are underway after a four-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai last night. The incident took place at around 10.30pm Saturday at Bonkode village in Navi Mumbai's Kopar Khairane area.

A fire official told news agency ANI an unidentified body has been recovered from the site of the incident and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building.

"About 32 people staying there had come out before the collapse. The remaining 8 people were coming out of the building when it collapsed. They were evacuated immediately. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway," Purushottam Jadhav was quoted as saying.

"A body was found this morning but it has not been identified so far. We have called the people of the building to identify it," he added.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

More details are awaited.

