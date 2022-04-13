1 killed, 2 others injured in explosion at JNPT
In a blast reported on Monday evening at JNPT port, one person was killed and two others were injured. The fire was reported from a barge where spray painting work was in progress.
“The extension of landing point work was going on at the JNPT, which was outsourced to a private firm. In the barge where the work was going on, a worker was doing spray painting inside it. A barge is hollow and one has to go inside that for painting. The electrical spray painting used to paint metal emits gas and smoke, and hence the workers usually come out every 10 minutes and then go inside again for painting. But in this case, there would have been a large emission of the smoke, which eventually caught fire somehow and the blast occurred. We are yet to get a report from the fire department. We would be filing an FIR against the one responsible for the fire,” said Madhukar Bhatte, senior police inspector from Nhava Sheva police station.
The deceased has been identified as Abdul Salam (23) while the injured are Harilal Prajapati (25) and Anuj Rajveer Singh (20).
Meanwhile, JNPT released a statement saying, “An explosion occurred at around 5.45pm when the contract workers were carrying out routine maintenance work of their barge. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has immediately rushed the workers to a hospital. One workman was declared dead, one is admitted in National Burns Centre, Airoli and the third workman is being treated for minor injuries. The reasons for the minor explosion are being examined.”
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
