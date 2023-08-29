1 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, search underway

In a tragic incident, one person was killed after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officials, the incident occurred in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar area.

Search and rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 64-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a plaster tray fell upon her at a construction site in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).

"Construction work of a new high-rise building at Shraddha Construction, near Gurudwara, Guru Nanak Road, near City Light Cinema, Mahim (W), was going on when a plaster tray fell upon a woman," BMC said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON