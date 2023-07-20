Bad weather hampering rescue ops in landslide-hit Maharashtra village: Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that bad weather was hampering rescue operations in landslide-hit Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district .

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Hindustan Times)

At least 10 people were killed and over 100 people were feared trapped after heavy rainfall triggered the landslide late on Wednesday

“The bad weather and heavy rainfall have posed challenges. It takes more than an hour and a half hour on foot to reach the site of the landslide. Sixty NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] personnel [were among those]...involved in the rescue operation which is underway manually,” Fadnavis told Maharashtra assembly.

He said two Indian Air Force helicopters deployed for the rescue work were unable to fly from the Mumbai airport due to the bad weather. “We are trying to airlift two earth movers weighing 1.2 tonnes for the speedy rescue operations. The NDRF teams reached the site at 4am on foot. We have been monitoring the operation...Chief minister [Eknath Shinde] and other ministers have reached the spot and the rescue operations have started.”

Fadnavis said 70 people were rescued safely. “Of the 21 injured, 17 have been given first aid and six have been admitted to a hospital in Panvel.” He said Union home minister Amit Shah has spoken to him and Shinde and extended full support. Fadnavis said Irshalwadi, a tribal village, was not on the list of landslide-vulnerable villages.

The Opposition moved an adjournment motion and demanded a debate on the landslide. Congress leader Nana Patole asked what action has been taken on the Madhav Gadgil Committee that studied ecology in the Western Ghats.

Fadnavis said the government has completed the mapping of villages with their core and buffer zones. “Maharashtra was the first state to complete the mapping. We have apprised the Centre about it. The draft of the action on the committee report is expected to be released,” Fadnavis said.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan asked the government to take all steps to avoid such mishaps in other vulnerable areas.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said many lawmakers have expressed fears about the vulnerable villages in their constituencies.

