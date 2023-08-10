10 workers from Raj Thackeray's party held for vandalising a Maharashtra school over fee issue

Police on Wednesday arrested at least 10 workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly ransacking a private school at Ulhasnagar in Thane district of the state over the issue of fee hike, an official said. A case is being registered against them at the Hill Line police station, he said.

"MNS workers demanding reduction in school fees stormed into the school premises and smashed the window panes and other material in the premises. They also smeared paints on the name board of the school," he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the school and picked up the miscreants, who also shouted slogans demanding reduction of school fees, the official said.

MNS city unit president Sachin Kadam is among the arrested, senior inspector of Hill Line police station Ranjit Dere said. At least 20 party workers were involved in the vandalism, the police said, adding that further investigation was on.