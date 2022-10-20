10,500 cubic metres of floating waste removed from rivers, nullahs

Mumbai: As part of its efforts to unclog city rivers and nullahs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that a total of 10,500 cubic metres of floating waste was removed using trash booms in the last three months.

Trash booms are floating barriers installed in the river or nullahs designed to prevent floating trash without disturbing the flow of the water.

The trash boom installation across eight locations in Mumbai has helped BMC collect a huge quantity of trash from the rivers and nullahs across the city.

The installations across these locations were done at the cost of ₹45.2 crore, including waste collection and disposal by the contractor for the next three years. BMC has been using conveyor belts to collect and remove the trash from the river after it is blocked by trash booms, preventing the waste from going into the sea.

The eight locations where the trash boom system is functional are Gazdhar bandh and Main avenue nullah in Juhu, Mogra Nullah in Andheri, Oshiwara river, Poisar river, Dahisar river, Vakola river and Mithi river at the Bandra-Kurla complex link bridge.

After installation and initial testing, all 8 machines were put into regular operation from 15th July 2022 and in just three months BMC collected and disposed of nearly 750 dumper trucks of floating waste from these locations. Another trash boom system will be made functional by BMC next week on Mithi river near Mahim Nature Park.

A 12,000-crore fine was levied on the Maharashtra government by the National Green Tribunal on September 7, for mismanagement of sewage and solid waste. Looking at the trash boom technology’s success in preventing and removing floating waste, BMC intends to install these at more locations in Mumbai.