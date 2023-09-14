RAIGAD

1,068 gm charas worth ₹ 5.34 lakh seized on Roha-Kolad road, two held

Raigad crime branch has seized charas worth several lakhs after laying a trap. 2 persons have been arrested.

The seizure comes in the wake of 175 packets of charas weighing 209 kg and valued at ₹8.36 cr being found on several beaches in Raigad, including the area from where the two accused hail.

The seizure by the crime branch was made near Maratha Palace Hotel on Roha Kolad road, following a trap laid by the local crime branch team. The accused have been identified as Devendra Patil 26 and Bharat Palekar 30, both residents of Jeevnabandar in Shrivardhan.

According to police superintendent Somnath Gharge, “The local crime branch unit had received a tip off from our informers that a person would be coming near Maratha Palace hotel on Roha Kolad road for sale of drugs.”

He added, “Under the guidance of seniors, assistant police inspector Nagesh Kadam along with his team laid a trap in the area. The suspect on arrival was detained which led to the seizure of 1,068 gm of charas which sells for ₹500 per gram. The total seizure is worth ₹5,34,000.”

Informed Gharge, “Two arrests have been made in the case. A case has been registered against the accused at Kolad police station. They have been booked under NDPS Act 1985 sections 8 (C), 20 (B), II (C). Further investigations are being conducted to know the source of the drug and for whom it was meant.”