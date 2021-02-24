1,167 new Covid cases in Mumbai, 8,807 in Maharashtra after 2 days of fall

Mumbai recorded a huge spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours. According to Maharashtra health department, the city recorded 1,167 new cases of the infection while the number stood at 8,807 for the state.

This comes after two days of fall in numbers in both Mumbai and Maharashtra. On Tuesday, 643 fresh Covid cases were recorded in Mumbai and 6,218 in the state.

As many as 2,772 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in state to 2,008,623, and 51 people died of the disease in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 51,857, the health department said.

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has been an area of concern for the Centre and various other states which have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from there.

The sudden spike in daily cases in Maharashtra began in February. Amravati, one of districts that are contributing the highest to the increase, reported 9,069 Covid-19 cases only in February. Out of this 4,728 were detected since February 17.

Meanwhile, officials said on Tuesday that mutations of the Sars-Cov-2 were found in samples tested in the state. However, they said that it is yet to be established if these are behind the resurgence in the state which has witnessed 15,860,912 tests for the disease so far.

“There is no direct relation between the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states where the mutations N440K and E484K [have occurred],” said Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at the weekly media briefing on Covid-19 updates.