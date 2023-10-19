11-year-old dies by suicide in Naigaon

MUMBAI: An 11-year-old boy died by suicide in Naigaon on Wednesday for unknown reasons, police officials said, adding that the mother found his son hanging from a hook in the ceiling of their house.

According to police, the boy, a Class 9 student, was at home alone while his mother had gone to work. The boy’s mother works as a domestic help in the nearby buildings. At 2.30pm, when she returned home for lunch and knocked on the door, the boy, who was expected to be at home, did not answer the door. She then opened the door with a spare key and found the boy hanging.

She then raised an alarm and alerted the neighbours who informed the police. The officers reached the spot and rushed the boy to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“No suicide note is found near the body. When we asked his mother about the possible reason behind him taking the extreme step or whether the boy was depressed over anything, she said that she did not know anything and he did not seem upset,” an officer from Naigaon police station said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and are recording the statements of the friends and acquaintances of the victim to find out the reasons behind his suicide.

