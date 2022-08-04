Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11-year-old girl dies by suicide in Rabale

Published on Aug 04, 2022 06:31 PM IST
An eleven-year-old girl from Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday night when nobody was at home
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

An eleven-year-old girl from Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday night when nobody was at home. The Class 5 student was spotted by a neighbour through the window.

“The father gave us a statement that he had scolded her that day for being irregular to school and that could be the reason. Meanwhile, we have also learnt of rumours that she was being harassed by a boy of her age from the same locality. We will record the statement of the family again. Though, the post-mortem report confirms death by suicide,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station said.

The girl stayed with her parents, 14-year-old sister and a 20-year-old brother who worked on daily wages. The family originally hails from Nepal.

