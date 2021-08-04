12 Mumbai residents booked for 4.86-L Adani Electricity theft

Twelve residents of Siddharth Colony in Chembur have been booked based on a complaint by Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) for allegedly stealing electricity worth ₹4.86 lakh from the main powerline.

The theft was found during an inspection, jointly conducted by an AEML team and Mumbai Police personnel, the company stated in a release.

Last month, AEML discontinued the power supply of about 700 families which had failed to pay the bills from the past two years despite repeated warnings.

In the post-disconnection drive, it was found that despite the fact that the meters of these houses had been removed the families continued using direct supply from the main supply, cut out through a cable up to their premises. These residents had used 33,541 units worth ₹4.86 lakh.

Commenting on the issue, an AEML spokesperson said, “These consumers were found stealing electricity after disconnection for non-payment of dues. Such consumers put unnecessary tariff burden on consumers who make the payments. Therefore, we will continue with these detection drives and book such offenders.”

“Power theft overloads the network. This increases the cost of servicing as cables and transformers are more prone to failures, adding to repair and maintenance costs,” added the spokesperson.

The residents however have called it a high-handed move.

“We are not in a position to pay [the bills] as many are out of jobs from the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. How can we survive without electricity?” questioned a resident, on the condition of anonymity.

Last August, AEML had put on hold their mass power disconnection drive after protests and both the sides reached a compromise wherein the residents agreed to clear the bills. However, 700 residents failed to pay the pending amount, collectively worth ₹2.50 crore.

AEML provides electricity to nearly 3,250 customers at Siddharth Colony.