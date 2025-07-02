12-hr power outage in Karvenagar after civic body’s digging damages electrical cable

Over 10,000 residents of Karvenagar’s Shahu Colony and nearby areas faced power cuts for almost 12 hours on two consecutive days after a civic digging work allegedly damaged an underground power cable. Bhirud informed that MSEDCL is planning to install a dedicated power setup for these societies within a month to prevent such issues. (HT)

Hitendra Bhirud, additional engineer, Karveroad-Kothrud division, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), denied having any knowledge about the digging work. “We were not informed about it,” he said.

Although MSEDCL restored power to 90% of the affected homes using alternate sources, around 800 residents of Pinak Society remained without electricity due to the lack of backup infrastructure.

Bhaskar Hande, executive engineer of the road department, admitted to a cable being damaged during their road-widening work in Karvenagar. “The drainage line was at the centre of the road, so we had to shift it to the side. While doing it, a MSEDCL cable got damaged, but their officials were present and they repaired it on Sunday.

He added that there is an MNGL gas line, too, which they will shift only in the presence of MNGL officials.

He further said that the department informs MSEDCL officials before starting any road-digging work. “We carry out the work under their supervision. We followed the same procedure for Karve Road work as well.”

Sunil Kakade, chief engineer, MSEDCL, however, said that the civic body started digging with a JCB machine without informing them. “This led to a major power cable getting damaged. It took a long time to restore the power. PMC did not give us any prior notice about the work,” he said, urging PMC to inform them before any digging to avoid such incidents in the future.