12th board exams start on Tuesday, more candidates to write this year

MUMBAI: The number of students appearing for the class 10 and 12 board exams is significantly higher than last year. 19,000 more candidates for the Class 10 exams and 17,000 more candidates for the Class 12 exams have registered this year compared to 2024. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination is set to begin on Tuesday and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will begin on February 21 (please confirm).

As many as 3,58,854 students from the Mumbai division have registered for the SSC examination, as per data accessed from the divisional board. Out of these, 1,87,362 are male candidates, 1,71,490 are female candidates, and 2 are transgender candidates. Last year saw 1,74,921 and 1,66,263 male and female candidates respectively.

The HSC examination also saw a rise in student registrations, with 3,38,478 students from the Mumbai division set to appear this year, up from 3,21,116 last year.

In the Arts stream, 45,415 candidates have registered as opposed to 40,756 last year. 1,63,965 students have registered for the Commerce stream this year, an increase of around 5,000 from that of last year. Science stream too had 1,25,240 candidates registered, up from 1,17,566 in 2024.

The increase in board exam registrations is seen as a positive trend by the officials. A state education board official from the Mumbai division said examination planning and logistics are being adjusted to accommodate the growing number of students across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts.