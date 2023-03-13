12-year-old injured after touching live wire of transformer in Kalyan

Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured when he touched a live wire in a transformer installed next to a public toilet where he was playing on Sunday afternoon in Kalyan Chakki Naka.

“The boy picked up a metal object he found on top of the public toilet and touched a live wire of the transformer located next to the toilet and got electrocuted. We are yet to record the statement of the family and get details of how the incident took place,” said a duty officer at Kolsewadi Police Station, Kalyan. (HT PHOTO)

The incident took place around noon when the boy climbed on the top of a public toilet while playing. Identified as Sonu Ram, he was taken in an unconscious state to JJ Hospital and was said to be critical.

His father Somnath – who was at the hospital – was not available for comment.

