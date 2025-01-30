NAVI MUMBAI: A manhunt has been launched by the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) to apprehend the culprit/s allegedly involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl found alone at Ghansoli Railway Station. 12-year-old raped, abandoned at Ghansoli rly station

The girl was found on Sunday around 3pm crying on the platform by patrolling police personnel.

“It is assumed that she was abandoned, as no one has come forward to claim her, and she is unable to provide any details about her family members. At present, efforts are being made to establish the exact location of the incident, as prima facie, the abuse does not appear to have taken place within the station premises,” said deputy commissioner of police, GRP, Manoj Patil.

The girl was taken into safe custody and the process to have her admitted to a shelter home was initiated. “Before being sent to the shelter home, she was required to undergo a medical examination. The reports from the test confirmed that she had been sexually abused. Since the victim is unable to provide any information, an investigation has been initiated and CCTV footage is being examined,” said an officer handling the case.

A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against unidentified persons.