13 Checkered Keelback snakelets rescued from Virar house
Mumbai: As many as 13 Checkered Keelback snakelets (called Dhivad in Marathi) were released in a marshy mangrove in Virar on Friday evening after they were found at a Phoolpada home in Virar on Friday.
House owner Rakesh Tiwari spotted the snakelets in his bedroom, wardrobe, washroom, and in the indoor overhead water tank early on Friday.
The Checkered Keelback is a non-venomous yet aggressive snake and thrives on frogs, rodents, and fish, informed Pankaj Jadhav, a wildlife biologist who rescued the snakelets.
Jadhav heads the Members of Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme (SARRP) in Palghar.
After spotting the 13 Checkered Keelback snakelets at his home, Tiwari panicked and contacted Pankaj Jadhav who along with his team rushed to the site and later, rescued and released the snakes in their habitat.
The snakes are common throughout India and are found near freshwater bodies like ponds, rivers, lakes and paddy fields and are known to flourish around urban areas with close by water bodies.
“Checkered Keelback lays around 25 eggs and is hatched within 2 months and we are sure, a few more baby snakes may still be lurking around the house and we will rescue them as soon as they are spotted,’’ informed Jadhav.
-
Mumbai reports 24% spike in cases in April but hospitalisation rate remains steady
Mumbai: The city witnessed a 24% spike in Covid-19 cases reported in April compared to March, shows data from the state health department. The hospitalisation rate has, however, not increased significantly. The city began witnessing a spike in cases around April 14, leading to a surge in active cases. At present, the hospitalisation rate stands at 0.06%. Mumbai on Saturday reported 94 fresh infections and one death. Mumbai had 609 active cases at present.
-
CBI raids premises of 3 real estate developers in Yes Bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to developer Shahid Balwa, his partner Vinod Goenka and Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosle in connection with the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd fraud. The agency claimed that DHFL had diverted the majority of the amount received as a loan from the Yes Bank to the firms controlled by developer Sanjay Chhabria who is currently in CBI custody.
-
Maha adds relatively fewer cases in April but positivity rate spikes
Mumbai: The state on Saturday added 155 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 78,77,732. Maharashtra also reported one death. The state's active case count is just shy of 1,000 at 998. The death toll in Maharashtra stood at 1,47,843 and the case fatality rate was 1.87%. In April, Maharashtra added 3,708 Covid-19 cases, which is a 55.42% drop from the previous month when the state had logged 8,319 cases.
-
MNS vs Sena: High drama on the cards
Mumbai The state is set to witness hectic political drama over the hardline Hindutva plank adopted by Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the rally and the counter rally organised as part of the 62nd state Foundation day on May 1. While MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address the rally at Aurangabad, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis will hold a 'booster dose' at Somaiya ground in Mumbai.
-
BJP dividing Hindus, painting Maharashtra as anti-Hindu: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of their public rallies in Aurangabad and Mumbai, respectively, on Sunday. Taking on the BJP, Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the party of dividing Hindus in the country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics