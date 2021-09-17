Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 13 injured as portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai
mumbai news

13 injured as portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai

“There is no life loss and no person is missing," Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said as per ANI.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The incident occurred at around 4:40am.(ANI)

At least thirteen people sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and personnel of the police and fire departments are on the spot carrying out rescue work, it also reported.

The incident occurred at around 4:40am. The under-construction flyover connects BKC main road to Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road. 

“There is no life loss and no person is missing," Manjunath Singe,  Deputy Commissioner of Police, said as per ANI.

More information is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bandra kurla complex mumbai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maratha group keen on alliance with BJP

‘Stock in blood banks in Maharashtra to last for a week’

Mumbai housing societies unable to hold annual general meeting without audit report

Maharashtra govt suspends Anil Deshmukh’s pvt secretary Sanjeev Palande from services
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP