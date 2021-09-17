13 injured as portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai

At least thirteen people sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and personnel of the police and fire departments are on the spot carrying out rescue work, it also reported.

The incident occurred at around 4:40am. The under-construction flyover connects BKC main road to Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road.

“There is no life loss and no person is missing," Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said as per ANI.

More information is awaited.