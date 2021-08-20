Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 13 labourers killed as truck overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district
mumbai news

13 labourers killed as truck overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

According to the highway police, the accident took place at noon when the dumper carrying the labourers and iron rods allegedly slipped and overturned, burying 16 people underneath the rods. Thirteen of the 16 have died while the remaining three sustained injuries
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least 13 labourers working on Samriddhi Highway project were killed after the vehicle carrying them overturned in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Friday.

According to the highway police, the accident took place at noon when the dumper carrying the labourers and iron rods allegedly slipped and overturned, burying 16 people underneath the rods. Thirteen of the 16 have died while the remaining three sustained injuries.

Also Read | Delhi reports no new Covid-19 related deaths on Friday, 11th time in second wave

While eight labourers died on the spot, the other five were rushed to the hospital in Jalna where they died during treatment.

Sanjay Pandey, DySP, Nagpur said he visited the spot after he received information about the incident.

Officials said the labourers were being ferried to work at the Samriddhi Highway project near Tadegaon. “Prima Facie, the accident seems to have occurred due to a slippery road following heavy rains. However, we are investigating the case and have detained the driver of the dumper,” said a police officer from highway police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Don’t endanger lives of citizens’: Maharashtra CM Thackeray's appeals

Only 13% Covid beds in Navi Mumbai occupied

36 FIRs filed so far against BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai

Mumbai to resume vaccination drive from today after 2-day suspension
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP