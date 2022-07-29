13 Save Aarey campaigners detained for protesting MMRCL’s ongoing work

Mumbai: At least 13 Save Aarey campaigners, out of 25-30, gathered outside Metro-3 depot on Thursday, were detained by the Aarey police for protesting the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s (MMRCL) ongoing work inside the depot plot, which many activists say violates the Supreme Court orders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to queries, the MMRCL on Thursday evening issued a statement saying, “The state government in its letter, dated July 21, 2022, has revoked the stay order, dated November 29, 2019, and directed MMRC to start work at Metro car depot site. Accordingly, preparatory work for site cleaning and levelling has been undertaken. Contractors have begun the re-mobilisation at the site. All the work being undertaken is in strict compliance with relevant orders of the Supreme Court of India, Bombay high court and that of the government of Maharashtra”

The 13 who were detained on Thursday have been identified as Dhaval Kava, Elijah Emmanuel, Tabrez Sayyed, Jayesh Kamlakar Bhise, Mohan Allamappa, Archana Nandi, Muhammed Shaikh, Avinash Pavan Salve, Ravi Jadhav, Kiran Jadhav, Pooja, DD and Vishal. Of them, Sayyed had been detained once earlier, on July 25, when traffic from Aarey had been diverted and access roads closed off to allow MMRCL to carry out Metro-related tree pruning work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comparison of photos of the Metro-3 carshed plot in Aarey, taken by Hindustan Times on July 23 and July 27, shows that a significant amount of green cover on the plot has since been cleared by earthmoving machines. While activists and Aarey residents insist that trees on the plot are being cleared en masse, the MMRCL maintained that it does not need to cut any more trees to build the proposed carshed. Despite requests, MMRCL officials have not yet confirmed whether they are currently clearing trees or other green covers, such as shrubs and monsoon overgrowth.

Environmentalists who got detained alleged that the Aarey police refused to let them lodge an FIR against the MMRCL in this regard. Zoru Bhatena, environmentalist and petitioner in the Aarey matter, said, “The police only accepted a complaint letter from us, but clearly declined to lodge an FIR and suggested we approach the courts instead.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the release of the detainees on Thursday evening, close to 60 people gathered in an unorganised protest at Aarey Colony’s Picnic Point. Heavy police bandobast ensued.

At 10.30pm, a group of around 200 protestors continued to occupy a portion of the street at Picnic Point, despite DCP Somnath Gharge’s instructions that they vacate the area. “You have not taken any permission to be here today. We request you to clear out and apply to the police for the necessary permissions after which we will let you protest,” Gharge told those gathered.

While a few did leave the area at the police’s request, the majority of the group remained unfazed. “We will stay here all night. The depot plot is being cleared in broad daylight in violation of the Supreme Court’s instruction. If we leave now, they will have wiped off the entire tree cover on the plot by morning,” said Sayed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 10.55pm, DCP Gharge issued a second warning to those gathered. “What you are doing is against the law. You are sitting in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic. We appeal to you to leave the area peacefully. Otherwise, the police are here to maintain law and order, and we will take necessary steps to do so.”

After several heated discussions among themselves, a majority of protestors had dispersed by 11.15pm.