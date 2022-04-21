13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested

A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time.

The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn’t like him. Hence, he killed the boy.

The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.

A senior police inspector said, “On April 18, the accused took the boy to a public toilet and strangled him to death. He kept his body on the mezzanine floor of the toilet and returned home. The deceased’s father started searching with the accused joining him. The next day someone told the father that the boy was seen with his uncle. After questioning him, he confessed to the crime and took our team to the scene where he left the body.”

