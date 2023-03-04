Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
13-year-old dies after falling from 20th floor

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2023 01:31 AM IST

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy died after he fell from the 20th floor of his apartment building in Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East, on Thursday night. He resided in the Oberoi Exquisite Towers and was playing in his bedroom when he slipped and fell from the open glass window at around 8pm.

“The boy’s mother was in the kitchen when the boy peeked outside the window and fell,” said a police officer from the Aarey Colony police station.

The boy, a class 6 student, was rushed to the Lifeline Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case of accidental death since the parents of the child had no complaints.

“We have recorded the statements of the boy’s parents and have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) on Friday,” added the officer.

