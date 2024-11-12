Mumbai: 14 dead dogs found in drain, Kandivali police register FIR

Mumbai: The police on Sunday registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing 14 stray dogs and dumping their carcasses in a drain outside a building in Kandivali West. The police have recovered the carcasses from the drain and sent them for postmortem. They are also checking CCTV footage from the area to find out who dumped them in the drain.

According to residents, the conditions in which the dead dogs were found raised serious concerns that they were tortured before they were killed. Heena Lambachiya, a resident of Mangalmay Tower in Sai Nagar, Kandivali West, first noticed the body of a dog in a gunny bag in the drain, according to Ashish Busa, chairman of the building’s society. Later, other residents found more bodies dumped in a similar manner floating in the drain. “The stray dogs were from our locality. We may never know their names or their stories, but we do know they did not deserve to suffer like this,” said Lambachiya.

After the residents, along with animal rights activists, filed a complaint at the Kandivali police station, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under section 325 (killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are waiting to find out the cause of death of the dogs. We are also checking the CCTV footage in the locality to find out who dumped the bodies of the dogs in the drain,” said a police officer from the Kandivali police station.