mumbai news

14-year-old boy dies after overspeeding in Bhiwandi

Published on Apr 21, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bhiwandi

In a fatal accident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life and his 13-year-old friend was injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning after riding a sports bike, KTM 200 CC.

He could not control his speed while riding and bumped into a dumper in front of him. The Nizampur police registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Zaid Shaikh and the injured, Kaif Danish Siddhique.

Police sub-inspector, A Pawar, said, “The deceased was declared dead before admission into hospital while the injured suffered serious head injuries. We had taken their statement prima facie and registered a case of fatal injury against an unknown person.”

