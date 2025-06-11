MUMBAI: A 14-year-old girl, addicted to mobile games, died by suicide on Monday after her parents took away her phone. The police registered an accidental death report. ​14-year-old dies by suicide as parents snatch mobile phone

According to the police, the girl was a class nine student and her academics were being sidetracked due to her addiction to playing mobile games. Her parents had a problem with this for a long time and often yelled at her.

The police said that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the girl’s residence in Jogeshwari. The parents, who were already vexed with her addiction, took away her mobile phone when she had been playing games continuously for long hours. At 4 pm, the girl went into her bedroom in anger, locked the door, and hanged herself from the fan, said a police officer.

Her parents broke open the door and rushed her to Jogeshwari trauma hospital in an unconscious state, where she was declared dead on arrival. The parents gave a statement saying the girl died by suicide in a fit of rage when they took away her mobile phone, said a police officer.

“Based on the parents’ statement, we have registered a case of accidental death (ADR),” said Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector of Aarey police station.