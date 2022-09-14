14-year-old dies by suicide at shelter home
The boy’s mother works as a cleaning lady and lives on the footpath near the LIC headquarter at Nariman Point
Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy who was living at the Don Bosco Shelter Home at Wadala died by suicide on the premises on Monday evening. The teenager hanged himself in the bathroom after being allegedly scolded by the monitor for not cleaning up the place properly. The Matunga police has since registered an accidental death report (ADR).
The boy’s mother works as a cleaning lady and lives on the footpath near the LIC headquarter at Nariman Point. The boy himself was a student of class IXth at the D B Kulkarni School, Naigaon Cross Road, and lived at the shelter home.
A police officer attached to Matunga police station said the matter came to light when one of the inmates of the shelter home wanted to use the toilet but was unable to open it as it was locked from inside. After several minutes had elapsed and the toilet remained locked, the other boys climbed on the roof and then lowered one of them to look into the toilet through the iron grille. “When they broke open the door, they found him hanging on a scout’s rope,” said the officer. He was taken to Sion Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.
After the police informed the boy’s mother of his death, his other kinsmen from the Pardhi tribe came to collect the body. One of the boy’s uncle complained the family had been informed only on Tuesday morning even though he had died on Monday evening. Santosh Pawar, Mumbai chief of Adivasi Pardhi Mahasangh who met the boy’s family, lamented the death of the teenager saying he was a keen student. “People in our community are often not interested in studies. We have been tagged as criminals and such incidents will only serve to pull the community away from education. The boy could have become a support to his mother as he would have cleared his SSC next year. The poor woman had lost her husband ten years ago, and she had been hoping that her son would grow up and support her, but now he too is gone,” said Pawar.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
