Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 15 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai's Dharavi, five critical
mumbai news

15 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai's Dharavi, five critical

The injured have been rushed to Sion hospital. Four of the injured are said to be minors.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Three fire engines have been rushed to spot. (HT photo/Satish Bate)

At least 15 people, including four minors, were injured on Sunday after an LPG cylinder exploded leading to a minor fire at a shanty in Mumbai’s Dharavi area. All the 15 injured were rushed to Sion hospital of whom the condition of five are said to be critical having received 70 per cent burn injuries.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the incident was reported from the Shahu Nagar area in Dharavi around 12.20 pm.

An official said three fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire and cooling operation is underway.

(With inputs from Mumbai bure)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cylinder blast dharavi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Why has Centre, Maharashtra BJP taken different stands on fests, reopening of temples?’

Mysuru gang rape case: Yuva Sena write to Karnataka CM

Antilia case: NIA suspects role of more persons, seeks custody of ex- Mumbai cops

Shiv Sena strategy: Single out Narayan Rane, target him
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP