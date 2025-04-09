156 colleges to be fined 10,000 for dodging NAAC accreditation

MUMBAI: More than 150 colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai, spread across six districts in the state, including Mumbai, could be fined ₹10,000 each for dodging the accreditation process aimed at raising the university’s standards of education. University of Mumbai (Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Management Council (MC), the university’s apex decision-making body. A resolution passed at the meeting has directed the university’s College Affiliation and Development Department to review 156 colleges that have either not applied for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation or failed to reapply for the accreditation after it had lapsed. The department has been asked to submit its report by April 20.

Most of the 156 colleges are private, unaided institutions, around 65 of them located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

If the colleges under review fail to provide a satisfactory response – they have the option to apply for NAAC accreditation even at this stage – the university could bar them from admitting students for the upcoming academic year starting in June. The resolution also noted that the pre-registration and pre-admission processes for students at these colleges could be halted.

The university will issue notices to the 156 colleges under review and also publish a list of these institutions on its website, according to the resolution.

NAAC accreditation is not just a benchmark for quality education, it also opens doors to several privileges and schemes, including scholarships for students. Sources in the education department revealed that many colleges, lacking the necessary infrastructure to meet accreditation standards, avoid applying for it. These institutions believe that maintaining zero accreditation is preferable to receiving a poor NAAC score, to keep their enrolment figures intact, the source explained.

Over the last two years, both the state’s higher and technical education department and the university have been striving to complete the accreditation process. In September 2023, the state government set March 2024 as the deadline for all colleges across Maharashtra to complete the NAAC process. To expedite applications, the government also launched the ‘Paris Sparsh’ scheme.

An MU official said, “NAAC assessment, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, plays a vital role in ensuring quality in higher education.”

Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, “NAAC ranking is important for both students and institutions. It reflects the infrastructural and academic quality of the institute. With the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NAAC accreditation has become even more crucial.”

80 colleges under scanner for want of CDC

Eighty colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai are set to be fined ₹10,000 each for failing to establish a College Development Committee (CDC). The CDC is responsible for advising on academic and administrative matters. According to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, every college must form a CDC comprising various stakeholders. The committee is tasked with preparing development plans, setting academic calendars and budgets, and addressing issues ranging from the introduction of new courses to campus safety.