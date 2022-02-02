156 hazardous factories in Dombivli MIDC to be shifted to Patalganga

Mumbai: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has identified 156 factories situated in Dombivli MIDC as ‘hazardous’ and ‘very hazardous’ and decided to shift them to Patalganga MIDC near Karjat in Raigad district. The state industries minister Subhash Desai said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after considering the safety of the people in the backdrop of accidents in MIDC, which led to loss of lives. Dombivli is around 31-km away from Mumbai.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed a survey of hazardous industries in Dombivli MIDC during his visit last year. Around 156 factories were found hazardous and extremely hazardous in the survey conducted by a joint team of the labour department, directorate of industrial safety and health, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and MIDC. Owing to frequent accidents and pollution, it was decided to move them out to Patalganga MIDC,” the industries minister said.

There are around 525 industrial plots and 617 residential plots in the MIDC area that is divided in phase 1 and 2. The residential plots came up in the middle of both the phases of Dombivli MIDC creating safety issues for the people at large.

“All the 156 factories are situated within a 50-metre radius of residential zone and thus will be shifted to Patalganga MIDC. They will be incentivized and assisted so that shifting will become a smooth process. They will be allowed to sell the plots for residential as well as commercial purposes as currently they are reserved as industrial plots. Further, they will be provided land at Patalganga at cheaper rates. We have identified around 100-acre land for them at Patalganga MIDC. The MIDC will also provide necessary industrial infrastructure,” said P Anbalagan, chief executive officer (CEO), MIDC.

There was a fire at Metropolitan Eximchem Private Limited (MEPL), a chemical company in Dombivli, which led to over 100 explosions and it took 15 hours to extinguish the blaze. Later, Thackeray visited the spot and directed a survey.

In the recent years, there have been series of fire incidents and blasts in MIDC areas raising safety concerns.

MIDC will now engage with the stakeholders i.e. owners of the industrial plots and timeline will be fixed for shifting. They are expected to be given a period of two years to shift to Patalganga MIDC, the officials said.

