MUMBAI: A 15-feet Ganesh idol being transported from Vidyavihar to Dharavi toppled at LBS Road in Kurla (West) on Tuesday evening, when the vehicle transporting the idol reportedly lost balance while negotiating a large speed breaker. The idol was being brought in by the Om Shakti Foundation, a Ganesh mandal in Dharavi, for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

15-ft Ganesh idol topples on LBS Road, 2 hurt

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This is the second such incident to occur recently. On August 22, a 22-feet high, 2-tonne Ganesh idol of Bhuleshwarcha Raja Mandal toppled from the platform on which it was being carried, crashing onto the crowd accompanying the ‘Aagman’ procession in Bhuleshwar. Two people accompanying the procession were killed.

On Tuesday, two people in the procession—Santosh Jaiswal, 28, and Rohit Jaiswal, 25—fainted upon seeing the idol topple at 6:45 pm, said Mrinal Turde, local corporator. One was taken to Bhabha Hospital and the other to Habib Hospital – both in Kurla. The two were discharged after treatment, said V B Nagar police.

While mandals have demanded speed breaker- and pothole-free roads to make the transportation of idols from the workshop to respective mandals smooth, local corporator Ashraf Azmi said the speed breaker in Kurla, although particularly large, was necessary because there are three schools on that stretch.

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{{^usCountry}} The idol was subsequently immersed at Sheetal Talao by representatives of the mandal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The idol was subsequently immersed at Sheetal Talao by representatives of the mandal. {{/usCountry}}