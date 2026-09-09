...
...
Next Story

15-ft Ganesh idol topples on LBS Road, 2 hurt

The idol was being brought in by the Om Shakti Foundation, a Ganesh mandal in Dharavi, for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Published on: Sep 9, 2026, 07:45:20 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A 15-feet Ganesh idol being transported from Vidyavihar to Dharavi toppled at LBS Road in Kurla (West) on Tuesday evening, when the vehicle transporting the idol reportedly lost balance while negotiating a large speed breaker. The idol was being brought in by the Om Shakti Foundation, a Ganesh mandal in Dharavi, for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

15-ft Ganesh idol topples on LBS Road, 2 hurt
15-ft Ganesh idol topples on LBS Road, 2 hurt

This is the second such incident to occur recently. On August 22, a 22-feet high, 2-tonne Ganesh idol of Bhuleshwarcha Raja Mandal toppled from the platform on which it was being carried, crashing onto the crowd accompanying the ‘Aagman’ procession in Bhuleshwar. Two people accompanying the procession were killed.

On Tuesday, two people in the procession—Santosh Jaiswal, 28, and Rohit Jaiswal, 25—fainted upon seeing the idol topple at 6:45 pm, said Mrinal Turde, local corporator. One was taken to Bhabha Hospital and the other to Habib Hospital – both in Kurla. The two were discharged after treatment, said V B Nagar police.

While mandals have demanded speed breaker- and pothole-free roads to make the transportation of idols from the workshop to respective mandals smooth, local corporator Ashraf Azmi said the speed breaker in Kurla, although particularly large, was necessary because there are three schools on that stretch.

 
ganesh idolspeed breakermumbaimumbai‬ganesh chaturthi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/15-ft Ganesh idol topples on LBS Road, 2 hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks