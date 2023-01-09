15-year-old boy rapes five-year-old girl in civic school

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy was detained within six hours of raping a five-year-old girl on Saturday at a municipal school compound in the city. The boy who fled after committing the crime was traced and detained in a police operation.

According to the Nagpada police, the offence was reported to them late on Saturday night. The police said that the victim was playing near her residence when the accused allegedly abducted her, took her into the compound of a municipal school in the locality, assaulted her and forced himself on her on Saturday evening.

The accused fled the scene and the victim made her way home, after which she narrated her ordeal to her parents. They rushed to the police station with her, and the police immediately took her to the Nagpada police hospital for a medical check-up.

The officer added that based on the statement given by the victim, the investigating team examined Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage around the school where the crime had been committed. Using this footage, the police obtained several stills where the suspect’s face was captured. These stills were sent via WhatsApp to other teams which had already fanned out in the area, and the police showed the stills to residents of several localities in their jurisdiction.

“One of the locals identified the boy as a former resident of their area and we started looking for his current location using technical as well as human intelligence. Based on multiple inputs coming in from various sources, we rushed teams to locations like Chembur, Bandra and Khar, till we finally traced him to Nalasopara in the early hours of Sunday morning,” the officer said.

The accused, a 15-year-old school dropout, was brought to the police station and, after preliminary inquiries established his involvement in the offence, was booked for sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Officers said that he was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Court and sent to the Juvenile Remand Home in Dongri.

