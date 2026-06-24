15-year-old girl dies by suicide after private pics appear on social media

THANE: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Mumbra on Saturday after her private photographs were circulated on Instagram. The girl left behind a suicide note blaming her former boyfriend and two mutual friends, all minors, for pushing her to take the extreme step. All three were detained by the police and subsequently remanded to the Bhiwandi Children’s Home, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. (Shutterstock)

“The girl’s former boyfriend was blackmailing her, threatening to upload intimate photos of her with him on social media if she did not pay a ransom. Two mutual friends of the duo were also helping the former boyfriend in the act,” an officer said, requesting not to be identified. “The girl took the extreme step after the accused uploaded some of her photos on Instagram for pfailing to pay up.”

According to the police, the deceased and the three accused resided in the same locality in Mumbra, and had all failed their class 9 examination. During the month of Ramzan, in March-April, the girl befriended the 16-year-old boy, and the two subsequently entered into a relationship. The duo recorded some intimate photographs and videos, but later broke up due to personal differences.

A friend of the former boyfriend subsequently discovered the photos and videos and spoke about them with him and other friends, including a 14-year-old girl, who suggested they blackmail the deceased for money.

“Acting on the suggestion, the former boyfriend and a mutual friend approached the deceased girl with extortion demands. When the girl expressed her inability last week to fulfil their demands, they uploaded her private pictures and videos on Instagram, causing her immense trauma,” said Ajay Gangawane, assistant police inspector (API), Mumbra police station.

The girl died by suicide on Saturday while she was alone at home, Gangawane said. Her father subsequently registered a complaint, based on which the three accused minors were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which remanded them to the Bhiwandi Children’s Home, he added.