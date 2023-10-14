16 students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning at BMC-run school

Mumbai: At least 16 students of a civic-run school in the Govandi area were hospitalised on Friday after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said. Students of Classes 6 and 7 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s school at Anik village were served a midday meal. Many of them complained of symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting, headache, and dizziness after half an hour.

Around 9.15 am, the routine mid-day meal was supplied by Shantai Mahila Industrial Co-operative Society and distributed to students, said Rajesh Kankal, education officer (primary). “Three students vomited, and 13 others experienced nausea. Consequently, all 16 students including nine boys and seven girls were promptly admitted to Pt. Madanmohan Malviya’s care at Shatabdi Hospital. Doctors acted swiftly to treat the students, and the affected students are now reported to be in stable condition, although they are being monitored by medical professionals for 24 hours as a precaution.”

Dr Sunil Pakade, medical superintendent, of Shatabdi Hospital, said, “The students were brought to the hospital around 11 am, as they had complained of vomiting and throat pain. Stomach wash was given to two students. They are all now stable, and currently under observation.”

D Gangadharan, joint commissioner (education), BMC along with Kankal and other officials, visited the hospital to inspect the students’ well-being. Gangadharan said, “We examined the school premises to assess the situation. A sample of the food supplied at the school and other materials that were used in the kitchen has been sent to the BMC laboratory in G/North for testing, and the analysis report is expected shortly.”

Shantai Mahila Industrial Co-operative Society has provided meals to approximately 6,797 students in 24 municipal schools since 2010. On Friday meals were distributed to all the schools, including 189 students in Hindi medium and 51 in Marathi medium at the Anik Village BMC school building.

Kankal also informed that the operation of the food supply by Shantai Mahila Industrial Co-operative Society has ceased, and orders have been issued for alternative organisations to take over the food supply to these schools. Sources from the school said in the past, students have also complained about the poor food quality and teachers from the school also wrote to BMC officials, but no action was taken.

A parent of a class 6 student who is hospitalised, said, “Sometimes, my daughter used to complain about the food, but we never raised our voice against this. This morning we received a call from the school, and we rushed to the hospital. We have faith in the BMC system, but they must improve the quality of food.”

