Prank gone wrong: Boy held for calling police control room, threatening to kill Salman Khan

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly calling the police control room and threatening to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. As per the police, the accused – a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan – revealed that he had made the call for ‘fun’.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police received the call around 9.30pm on Monday. “I am going to kill Salman Khan on April 30. Tell him,” the caller told the on-duty police constable and disconnected the call. When the police called back the caller, he identified himself as “Rocky Bhai, Gaushala Rakshak, Jodhpur.”

The control room immediately alerted the senior officials and the crime intelligence unit (CIU) swung into action with the help of the cyber police and located the caller in Dolkhamb village of Shahpur Taluka, Thane. A police team rushed to the location and apprehended the minor, who had tried to flee with his friend on a bike before being caught by the police.

“After the police team inspected his phone and call details record, the caller confessed having made the call and revealed that he made the call for fun,” said a crime branch officer. “Since he was found to be a minor, the CIU team handed him over to the Azad Maidan police station for the further legal process.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drunk man threatens to kill CM, held

In another similar incident, the Pune police arrested a 42-year-old Dharavi resident for allegedly calling the helpline number “112” on Monday and threatening to kill Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The accused – identified as Rajesh Agawane – first called the helpline number ‘112’ and enquired about the availability of an ambulance, claiming he was feeling pain in his chest. The staff at the helpline told him that he should dial ‘108’ for the government ambulance facility and disconnected the call.

“Agawane then called again and abused the helpline staff and threatened to kill the chief minister,” said a crime branch officer.

After the mobile phone location of the accused was traced to Pune, the Mumbai Police alerted the Pune Police and a team immediately took him into custody and found he was under the influence of alcohol. Police officials said that Agawane, who works as a ward boy in the city, is a habitual drinker and often makes random calls and abuses people after he gets drunk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}