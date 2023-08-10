Teen jumps off fifth-floor balcony in Sion

MUMBAI: Suspecting issues faced in junior college, a 16-year-old boy jumped from the fifth-floor balcony of his house in Pratiksha Nagar in Sion on Tuesday night.

The teenager was the son of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, and was studying HSC Science in Matunga and stayed with his father, mother, and younger sister.

“On Tuesday evening, he came home, and only his younger sister was at home and soon after coming home, he jumped from the fifth-floor balcony of their house. His sister heard a thud and saw from the balcony that her brother had jumped off,” said a police officer. He was rushed to nearby Sion hospital, where he was brought dead.

The Wadala Truck Terminus police are questioning his friends, suspecting that the teenager took the extreme step due to some issues faced in his junior college.

The police said they have not found any suicide note and are inquiring as to why the youth took this step. “We have taken his mobile and laptop and are checking the gadgets to ascertain if he was facing any issues outside the house,” said the police officer.

