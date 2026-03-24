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    16-year-old killed, another critical in stabbing by minor in Juhu Koliwada

    The incident followed an earlier dispute amongst some boys in Khar Danda. According to police, the deceased, along with others, had gone to confront the group before both sides later gathered near Harba Mauli bridge to resolve the matter. The accused allegedly attacked the deceased and another boy, with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 6:08 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
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    MUMBAI: A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly stabbing to death his friend, also a minor, and seriously injuring another during a violent altercation in Juhu Koliwada on Monday. Both victims are also 16 years old.

    16-year-old killed, another critical in stabbing by minor in Juhu Koliwada
    16-year-old killed, another critical in stabbing by minor in Juhu Koliwada

    The incident followed an earlier dispute amongst some boys in Khar Danda. According to police, the deceased, along with others, had gone to confront the group before both sides later gathered near Harba Mauli bridge around 6am on Monday to resolve the matter.

    During the confrontation, the accused allegedly attacked the deceased and another boy, with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene.

    One victim succumbed to his injuries, while the other remains in critical condition at Cooper Hospital with wounds to his back and waist, police said. The deceased’s father, who is the complainant, informed police that he rushed to the scene after being alerted by locals and took his son to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

    Police said the primary dispute was between the accused and the injured boy, but the deceased intervened, leading to the escalation.

    A case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

    Police said that the accused was traced through his mobile phone and detained on Monday. He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday, said senior inspector Yogesh Shinde. Police are also investigating the cause of the altercation.

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    News/Cities/Mumbai News/16-year-old Killed, Another Critical In Stabbing By Minor In Juhu Koliwada
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