17-year-old boy dies after falling off train

THANE: A 17-year-old boy who was aspiring to join the Navy died on Saturday after falling off a local train near Kasara. The boy was travelling from Kalwa to his native village with his mother, who remains in shock and is unable to provide a detailed account of the incident. The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kalyan, who are investigating the case, are trying to locate other eyewitnesses. HT Image

According to the railway police, the deceased, identified as Roshan Rangnath Ide, studied in class 10 in a school in Kalwa. On June 15, he and his mother Muratbai were supposed to finalise his enrolment in a college in Kasara that provided training for joining the Navy. Accordingly, he and his mother boarded a Kasara-bound local train from Kalwa at around 6am. Since Roshan had several bags with him, he stood on the footboard near the luggage while his mother stood inside. When he leaned out of the train to check if the station had arrived, he was struck by a pole and fell off, sustaining severe injuries.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“We reached the spot as soon as other passengers alerted us and rushed Roshan to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to the Nashik district rural hospital as his condition was critical,” said a railway police officer. Roshan later succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The police registered a case of accidental death after receiving a complaint from Roshan’s father, Rangnath Ide, who had recently completed all formalities to enroll his son for training to join the Navy.

“It took about an hour for Roshan to be taken from Kasara to the hospital in Nashik. But since he had suffered a serious head injury, he didn’t survive. My wife too is admitted at the hospital and unable to speak since the incident,” said Rangnath Ide.