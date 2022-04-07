17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad

A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl was identified as Damini Dinkarrao, resident of Shahapur. According to Murbad police officials, they received a call from a villager in the afternoon that a girl fell off the mountain.

An officer said, “The girl and her friends from Shahapur came to Gorakhgad on Wednesday morning for trekking. While they were coming down in the late afternoon, she was clicking selfies from the edge of the mountain and accidentally fell from around 60 feet height. We are yet to investigate the matter and will resume the search for her on Thursday morning.”