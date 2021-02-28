189 new Covid cases in Kalyan, Dombivli

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to complete 99 per cent of the first dose of vaccination for health workers. Twenty one per cent health workers have also got the second dose.

Out of the total 9,075 health workers registered, 8,980 health workers have got their first dose of vaccination. A total of 1,870 health workers have taken the second dose of vaccination, as per the KDMC health department records.

The pace is slower in the frontline workers category wherein KDMC has completed 63 per cent of vaccination – 4,318 frontline workers out of the 6,841 listed beneficiaries.

Overall, the civic body has managed to complete 61 per cent of vaccination for both health workers and frontline workers. This means that out of the 24,896 listed beneficiaries, 15,168 have been vaccinated.

KDMC recorded 189 new Covid cases on Saturday, which is the highest since the surge. The civic body has recorded a total of 66,947 cases till now.

“We have been asked to stop the vaccination for the time being. So, no vaccination will be carried out until the next order. Meanwhile, the work of data of elderly people might begin soon. People are calling us asking for the dose. However, we will have to wait for further directions,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Meanwhile, with the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli limits, the KDMC has plans to increase the testing at the Kalyan railway station. The testing done at the station, however, does not have many positive results. Out of the 2,157 antigen tests done so far from February 18, only seven have tested positive.

“Around 200-300 testing happens at the station per day now, earlier we used to test 1,000 per day. The testing will again be increased to 1,000 per day from Monday. A person tested positive at the station two days back and was quarantined. However, the other six with him refused to take the test,” said an officer of KDMC who did not wish to be named.

Since November 26, a total of 26,732 tests were carried out at the station. Of these, 143 tested positive. In KDMC so far, a total of 3.65 lakh tests has been carried out, 2.04 lakh of which is RT-PCR tests and 1.60 lakh, rapid antigen tests.