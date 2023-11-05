18-month-old child killed, his mother, auto driver injured in mishap

THANE:

A one and half-year-old boy was killed, and his mother and the driver of an auto suffered injuries after being hit by a truck in the Retibunder area in Kalwa on Friday evening.

The police said the incident took place at Ganesh Ghat near Retibunder under the jurisdiction of Kalwa police station on Friday around 5.30 P.m.

According to Kalwa police, an auto driver was ferrying a woman and and her half-year-old son from Bhiwandi towards Mumbra when they met with an accident. The truck came from Mumbra and was travelling towards Bhiwandi when it dashed the three wheeler. The bystanders rushed to the spot and informed the local police. The trio were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where the boy was pronounced dead during treatment and the two were being treated in hospital. The driver was later handed over to the police who later arrested him. A case was lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police sources said the boy’s post-mortem was conducted in the hospital and his body will be handed over to family members for final rites. The family members are in a state of shock and trauma. The accused will produced in court on Saturday.

