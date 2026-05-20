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19 yrs on, CBI court acquits I-T officer, wife in disproportionate assets case

19 yrs on, CBI court acquits I-T officer, wife in disproportionate assets case

Updated on: May 20, 2026 11:12 am IST
PTI |
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Thane, A court here has acquitted a suspended Income Tax Officer and his wife in a 2007 case of disproportionate assets, pulling up the Central Bureau of Investigation for an "erroneous" and "casual" investigation.

19 yrs on, CBI court acquits I-T officer, wife in disproportionate assets case

Invoking a Supreme Court precedent, Special CBI Court Judge DS Deshmukh on Tuesday said that a defendant in a corruption case does not need to prove innocence beyond a reasonable doubt, and a preponderance of probability is sufficient.

The court acquitted Anil Ratnakar Mallel , an Income Tax Officer then posted in Maharashtra's Thane, and his wife Suvarna Anil Mallel of charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code .

The CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau , Mumbai, registered the case in January 2007, alleging that between September 1991 and December 2006, Anil Mallel misused his official position to amass wealth in his and his family's name.

While the initial FIR pegged the disproportionate assets at 15.34 lakh, the CBI escalated the figure to 28,57,984 in its final chargesheet filed in November 2008.

It is also evident from the record that while lodging FIR, the disproportionate assets were calculated to the tune of 15,35,000, but were to the tune of 28,57,984 while filing the chargesheet, it noted.

The court said the prosecution's witness calculated the disproportionate assets by inflating the asset calculation, and without considering the documents in proper perspective.

"It also appeared from the documents that while considering the income of salary, the prosecution witness has considered the net salary, but while deducting the 1/3rd unverifiable expenses, he has deducted the expenses from the gross salary," it noted.

Thus, without considering the actual income of the accused persons, the prosecution witness has wrongly calculated their disproportionate assets. "His calculation caused great prejudice to both the accused," the court stated.

"The testimony of the prosecution witness in the cross-examination shows that his approach for granting the sanction is casual and without making any detailed investigation," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
central bureau of investigation prevention of corruption act thane
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