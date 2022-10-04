198kg meth seizure: DRI arrests Kerala-based fruit importer, contraband supplier identified

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested the managing director of a Kerala-based fruit import company in connection with the seizure of 198kg methamphetamine and 9kg cocaine in Vashi. His interrogation has revealed that another Kerala resident and the owner of a South African fruit export firm was the key supplier of the contraband.

On September 30, DRI sleuths seized the drugs worth ₹1,476 crore from a truck carrying imported Valencia oranges. The consignment was ordered by Yummitto International Foods India Private Limited, which imports fruits from South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and other countries. After two days of questioning, its managing director Vigin Verghese was arrested. The other person has been identified as Mansoor Thachaparamban who owns More Fresh Exports SA Private Limited.

Investigations revealed that during the pandemic, Verghese got an opportunity to export face masks to Dubai via Mansoor. Later, he made good profit by importing oranges from South Africa with Mansoor’s help.

“Verghese and Mansoor would do fruit import business with mutual understanding and informal deals and the order would be placed via WhatsApp. No purchase order would be created to escape scrutiny by government officials. Veghese would keep 70% of the profit while Mansoor would take the remaining 30%,” a DRI official said.

Mansoor has also set up a company in India, M/s More Fresh India Private Limited, jointly with Verghese’s brother Jibin Verghese as its director.

DRI sources said on September 30, Verghese received a call from Mansoor about the delivery of the oranges and told him that one Rahul would take the delivery. No e-way bills were generated as fresh fruits are exempted from GST and when the orange cartons were being transported from the storage facility, Prabhu Hira Ice & Cold Storage, the truck was intercepted.

Agency sources said the consignment belonged to drugs cartels in South Africa and was brought to India for smuggling them into some foreign destination. Verghese has allegedly told DRI officials that he had no concern over drug trafficking and was a victim of circumstances.

Meanwhile, the air intelligence unit of the Mumbai Customs has arrested a 39-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly smuggling 980grams cocaine, estimated at nearly ₹10 crore, in her undergarments. Mwanje Faridah was arrested on Sunday evening after her arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.