MUMBAI: A special court has directed the deputy commissioner of police of the protection branch to provide round-the-clock sufficient police security to a witness testifying in the third phase of 1993 serial bombings case, and his family members. 1993 bomb blast: Court directs police to provide round the clock security to approver

Considering the fact that the witness was declared an approver, the special TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act judge VD Kedar said that he was entitled for sufficient security. The court said that after the witness was declared an approver, he has already deposed twice in the matter under tight security.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 bomb blasts occurred across Mumbai over a period of two hours - between 1:30 pm and 3:40 pm, killing over 257 people and injuring over 700. Placed at key locations in the city, the bombs went off at the Bombay Stock Exchange, three 5-star hotels, the Air-India building, near the Shiv Sena headquarters at Dadar, the regional passport office, and Zaveri Bazaar.

In the first phase of arrest made by the CBI in the aftermath of the bombings, charges were filed against 129 people out of which 100 were convicted by the special TADA court, including key accused Yakub Memon, who was given the death penalty. In the second phase of arrests, there were seven accused out of which six got convicted, with death penalty being given to two, Taher Merchant and Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, and life sentence to Abu Salem, one of the key conspirators. Currently, the third phase of the trial is going on.

The witness submitted that he was given 32 guards and one bullet proof car when he deposed during the first and second phase of the trial. However, this time, only one security guard has been provided to him which, he said, is insufficient for his security.

The witness stated that there was a threat to him and his family members, but despite repeated requests, the protection department failed to provide sufficient security. He also said that he is unable to depose in the matter due to the mental trauma and consistent threat to life.

The court said, “The deputy commissioner of police (Protection Branch, Mumbai) is hereby directed to provide sufficient security round the clock to the witness and his family forthwith and submit the report on 30.06.2025.”

