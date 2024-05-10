BHIWANDI: In a hit-and-run-case, a speeding truck killed a 19-year-old biker in Bhiwandi on Thursday and the driver fled the spot, according to police. 19-year-old biker hit by speeding truck in Bhiwandi, dies

The man, identified as Shahajad Ahmad Abdul Khan, 19, was a resident of Dhamankar Naka neighbourhood in Bhiwandi and worked at a chicken shop.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Nizampura police officials said the accident occurred at Rajiv Gandhi flyover at midnight when Khan who was headed towards Vanjar Patti Naka on his bike was hit by a speeding truck from behind. “The impact of the accident was so strong that Khan was flung several feet in the air before hitting the road. He suffered serious injuries to his head, chest and face,” said an officer.

Eyewitness to the accident informed the police about the accident and arranged a vehicle to take Khan to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, which was within a kilometre radius from the accident spot. The doctors declared Khan dead upon arrival.

Sub-inspector JK Gite from Nizampura police station said based on a complaint filed by Khan’s friend Usman Pathan, the police registered an FIR against the unknown driver under section 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Gite said that the police are checking CCTV footage of the spot to trace the truck driver and identify the owner of the vehicle.