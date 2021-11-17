2 arrested in Thane for trying to sell ambergris

Two persons have been arrested by Thane Shree Nagar police while they were attempting to sell rare and high-in-demand ambergris or whale spew worth ₹2Cr in the market.

Ambergris is a very costly wax. It can be found floating on tropical seas and is used in manufacturing perfumes.

Shree Nagar police officials received information about two persons carrying ambergris and were coming to a hotel on their bike. Accordingly, the team laid a trap and nabbed them. They have been identified as Mayur More, 31 and Pradip More, 31.

Senior police inspector, L Tambe, said, “Our team nabbed two of them and searched their bags and found some semi solid rock that was like ambergris. After checking it through an authentic person, we registered a case against them under the Wildlife Protection Act. We have got their custody until November 18. Finding ambergris is very difficult and these accused are yet to reveal any information about the same. One of the accused is from Ahmedabad. We are investigating if there are any links there too.”

