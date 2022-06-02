2 brothers arrested for attempting to murder sister in Ulwe
The NRI Coastal Police in Navi Mumbai have arrested two brothers from Uttar Pradesh for attempting to kill their sister in Ulwe owing to her Facebook post with her boyfriend.
The woman was found by her boyfriend and admitted to a hospital on May 26, where she’s on a ventilator and declared brain dead.
On May 25 evening, the boyfriend of the victim, Sultana Farukh Khan (28), was with her at home for dinner and then left as her brothers were to visit her late in the night. On May 26, when she did not answer his calls, he went to visit her and found her in an unconscious state.
The accused, identified as Salman Mohammad Farukh Khan (20) and Shahrukh Mohammad Farukh Khan (22), were nabbed from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
“Based on the information that his brothers were to visit her, we nabbed them both from Uttar Pradesh,” Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from NRI Coastal police station, said.
Khan used to stay at Mira Road and was working at a bar in Koparkhairane where she befriended a hotelier from Kalamboli. The boyfriend then got her a flat for rent at Ulwe Sector 29 and asked her to shift there.
Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone I, said, “The accused revealed that their sister was working at a bar for the last eight years and was sending money regularly to her mother. In September last year, the mother passed away and since then she stopped sending money, following which the brothers started harassing her over the phone. The victim had posted her photo along with her boyfriend on Facebook which the brothers objected saying that the family’s name was getting spoilt in the society due to the photos.”
To make her understand, they came down to meet her and while speaking with her, they had a quarrel. He added, “Shahrukh allegedly pushed her against a wall while Salman strangulated her with a phone charger wire.”
The victim fell unconscious and the duo fled, leaving her. According to police, the woman is still in the ventilator and in a day or two, the decision to continue with the ventilator or to remove it would be taken. Accordingly, the attempt-to-murder case would become a murder case.
