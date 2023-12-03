2 charred in Girgaum building fire

Two charred bodies were recovered from the third floor of Gomati Bhavan Building at Ranganekar near Girgaum Chowpatty after a level 2 fire erupted at around 9.30pm. BMC officials said the fire was confined to the second and third floor of the building. Sixteen firefighting vehicles including eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were on till the time of going to press. Three persons were rescued from the building and inquiries by fire brigade were on to see any more persons were trapped.

Fire breaks out at Gomti Bhavan Building, Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Photos by Bhushan Koyande

