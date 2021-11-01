2 including minor arrested for robbing Dombivli man at night

The Kalyan crime branch has arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting and robbing a passer-by who was returning home from work at around midnight on Saturday. They snatched his phone and valuables and beat him up and fled from the spot.

The complainant, Chandrashekhar Gupta, 40, is a resident of Kailash Nagar in Dombivli (W), where the incident occurred. Gupta was returning home from his office when two persons including a minor started walking with him and after two minutes, they held him and started beating him up. After the man fell down, the accused snatched his mobile phone and gold chain and fled the spot.

The Kalyan crime branch officers checked CCTV footage and found a picture of one of the accused. An officer said, “ We laid a trap through our sources and arrested two of them including a minor. The accused are alcoholic and involved in petty crimes. One accused has been identified as Sahil Gaikwad, 22.”

