2 Nigerian nationals arrested for selling drugs worth 25.80L in Vashi

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for selling drugs worth ₹25.80 lakh in Vashi; the Central unit of Navi Mumbai crime branch received information about the accused and laid a trap at Palm Beach Road; In Raigad, a person was arrested for having ₹71,000-worth ganja
Two Nigerian nationals were arrested from Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai for selling drugs worth 25.80L in Vashi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 08:06 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for selling drugs worth 25.80 lakh in Vashi. The Central unit of Navi Mumbai crime branch received information about the accused and laid a trap at Palm Beach Road.

The two arrested were identified as Nizhkusi Chinanso Augustine (31) and Nizhkusi Aikene Augustine (28).

A team led by senior police inspector, Vijay Singh Bhosale and including assistant police inspectors, Gangadhar Devde and Shashikant Pawar, laid a trap opposite Palm Beach Mall and arrested the duo. The crime branch team searched the two and found the drug, Methaqualone, in their possession.

“A case under NDPS Act has been registered against them at the APMC police station and further investigation is being carried out. We are trying to find from where they sourced the drug and to whom they were going to sell,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, in Wadkhal, Raigad, police arrested one person with 71,000-worth ganja. The local crime branch (LCB) of Raigad laid a trap and nabbed Dharmendra Vilas Bhagat (45), a resident of Chari in Alibag.

The police seized 5.96kg of ganja from him. Accordingly, police registered a case against him under NDPS Act with Wadkhal police. “We are further investigating the case to find the source of the drugs,” the officer from LCB said.

