2 persons pretending as police officers booked for looting motorists in Ambernath, Bhiwandi
Two persons, who pretended to be traffic police officials, were booked for looting commuters on roads in Ambernath and Bhiwandi by demanding money under various traffic violations
In two separate incidents, two persons who pretended to be traffic police officials, looted commuters on roads in Ambernath and Bhiwandi by demanding money under various traffic violations. The two accused have been booked under Bhiwandi and Ambernath police stations.
In the Bhiwandi incident, the complainant, Dilip Bhoir, 60, was riding a bike on Tadali Pipeline Road at around 10.30am when the two persons stopped him. The accused pretended to be police officers and even wore a police uniform. They asked to see his licence. They then asked him to pay ₹2,000 for not wearing a helmet. The accused then gave him a receipt and asked the complainant to show it to their senior who was standing ahead.
They even asked the victim to remove his gold chain claiming that the senior official would ask for more money if he saw him wearing gold.
An officer from Bhiwandi city police station said, “They asked him to wrap it in a handkerchief, the complainant had already panicked after having to pay ₹2,000 and gave them the gold chain. They took the money and gold and fled. We are on the lookout for the accused. Our officials in civil dress are patrolling the area.”
In another case in Ambernath, a 55-year-old woman was travelling in an auto rickshaw and was stopped by two bikers pretending to be police officers and demanding to check the rickshaw. After checking, they advised the woman to keep her gold bangles worth ₹1 lakh in the bag and offered a handkerchief as they spotted some thieves nearby.
An officer from Ambernath police station said, “The accused fled with the handkerchief containing gold bangles. We are searching for the accused with the sketch given by the complainant.”
Touching private parts of minor with sexual intent is sexual assault, says HC
The Bombay high court recently said that merely touching the private parts with sexual intent was sufficient to make out a case of sexual assault and rejected the appeal of a man convicted in 2017 under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. While the alleged incident occurred on December 11, 2013, the FIR was registered on December 13.
Physically disabled man arrested by Taloja police for raping young girls
A 48-year-old physically-challenged man, who befriended young girls and women brought up by single parents via dating app and then raped them, has been arrested by Taloja police on Monday. He used to also click their photos and then later start blackmailing them. The accused, identified as Surajbhan Singh (48), has raped at least two women of which one is a minor. He would target those who have only a single parent.
Kalamboli resident duped of ₹20K while booking rooms in Shirdi online
Kalamboli resident, Sagar Godke (21) didn't think that the casual act of room reservation online could lead to him getting scammed. An attempt to reserve two rooms in a well-known hotel in Shirdi for a family trip led to Godke being duped of ₹20,000 in a matter of minutes. Random search on Google for the contact number of the hotel led to the scam. On August 23, Godke filed a case with the cyber police.
Uttarakhand HC stays 30% quota to women with domicile in state civil services
The Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday put a stay on 30 per cent reservation of women having domicile of the state in state civil services examination. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, and comprising Justice RC Khulbe, put a hold on the 2006 order in this regard. Counsel appearing for the petitioner, Kartikey Hari Gupta added that not allowing the aggrieved women candidates to appear in the main examination was an act of discrimination against them.
Now, get your swimming pool membership online
Mumbai Now, you can get your civic-owned swimming pool membership online. Earlier, the membership in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run swimming pool could be obtained once or twice a year by waiting in queues and filling forms physically. People had to stand in the queues at 4am and membership would be granted only on a first-cum-first basis. They would then again have to queue up to submit forms. Every member can swim only for one hour.
