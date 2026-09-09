...
...
Next Story

2 students, cook injured as cooker lid blows off at Nalasopara school

The incident took place during the lunch break at the school. Police said the cook had prepared Khichdi for the students and was trying to open the pressure cooker to serve it when the lid suddenly blew off with force

Published on: Sep 9, 2026, 07:43:30 IST
By Megha Sood
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A routine school lunch turned into a panic scene on Tuesday afternoon when a pressure cooker containing Khichdi suddenly blew open at a Zilla Parishad school in Sopara village area of Nalasopara West, seriously injuring two students and the cook. The children, who were being served the meal under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, suffered burns from the hot food and steam and were rushed to a nearby municipal hospital along with the injured cook.

2 students, cook injured as cooker lid blows off at Nalasopara school
2 students, cook injured as cooker lid blows off at Nalasopara school

The incident took place during the lunch break at the school. Police said the cook had prepared Khichdi for the students and was trying to open the pressure cooker to serve it when the lid suddenly blew off with force.

Ayush Chaudhary, a Class 3 student, and Prasad Gautam, a Class 4 student, suffered serious burn injuries in the incident. The cook also sustained burns.

The sudden blast caused panic in the school, with teachers and staff rushing to help the injured children. They were immediately taken to a nearby municipal hospital for treatment.

Mayor Aajiv Patil, who was informed about the incident, visited the school and inspected the kitchen. He also spoke to school authorities to understand what had happened. Patil later visited the injured students at the hospital and enquired about their condition.

 
pressure cookerkhichdi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/2 students, cook injured as cooker lid blows off at Nalasopara school
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks